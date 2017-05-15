Man alerts ‘Better Call Jackson’ after finding personal info on Ohio website

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — All of us try to protect our personal information, but identity thieves are everywhere. So imagine the surprise of one local viewer when he was able to view personal information of people he didn’t know on a state of Ohio web site.

That’s when he decided he Better Call Jackson.

John O’Brien III went to check the status of his claim from the Bureau of Workers Compensation by entering his social security number. But then he noticed he was also able to see names, home addresses, phone numbers, places of employment, rate of pay, and social security numbers of two other people.

“I’m thinking if I can see other people’s social security numbers, how many people can see other peoples, mine, yours, anybody’s,” O’Brien told Better Call Jackson.

So how did this happen? And what is the state doing to protect your confidential information? Mike Jackson gets the answers and the solution tonight on NBC4 at 6pm.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s