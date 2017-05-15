Man alerts ‘Better Call Jackson’ after finding personal info on Ohio website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — All of us try to protect our personal information, but identity thieves are everywhere. So imagine the surprise of one local viewer when he was able to view personal information of people he didn’t know on a state of Ohio web site.

That’s when he decided he Better Call Jackson.

John O’Brien III went to check the status of his claim from the Bureau of Workers Compensation by entering his social security number. But then he noticed he was also able to see names, home addresses, phone numbers, places of employment, rate of pay, and social security numbers of two other people.

“I’m thinking if I can see other people’s social security numbers, how many people can see other peoples, mine, yours, anybody’s,” O’Brien told Better Call Jackson.

