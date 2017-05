CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Matthew McConaughey is fitting right in as an honorary ‘Clevelander’ during his time in the state.

WKYC reported the actor was spotted at Progressive Field Monday at an Indians game along with his family.

The Indians posted a GIF of McConaughey signing some autographs in the stands while wearing a hat that says “alright.”

Matthew McConaughey in the crowd tonight? Alright, alright, alright. pic.twitter.com/2pJbb0p02t — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 16, 2017

McConaughey was also recently spotted doing some zip lining in the Hocking Hills. He is in Ohio filming the movie “White Boy Rick.”