Ohio lawmakers mix family and politics

By Published:
State Senator Gayle Manning and her son State Representative Nathan Manning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For a pair of Ohio lawmakers, every day is take your child to work day.

State Senator Gayle Manning and her son State Representative Nathan Manning are both in their second term at the Ohio Statehouse. Typically politics and family don’t mix, but not for the Mannings.

“I was always the one behind the scenes,” Senator Manning said.

After more than thirty years as a teacher she was decided to run for office in 2011. Her son Nathan Manning, a practicing attorney, decided to run three years later.

“Every day is Mother’s day to me,” Gayle Manning said of working alongside her son at the Statehouse.

“I always thought about it at the back of my mind, and seeing my Mom do it, and take on those fears, and do a great job… gave me the courage,” Nathan Manning said.

The pair often work on legislation together and share a goal of job creation for Ohio workers.

“We certainly realize how special this is and unique an experience it is,” Nathan Manning added. “We certainly take advantage and have fun along the way.”

The pair were both inspired to run by Gayle’s late husband Jeff Manning, who was also a lawmaker from 2001-2003. Nathan Manning currently works out of his father’s old office.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s