COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For a pair of Ohio lawmakers, every day is take your child to work day.

State Senator Gayle Manning and her son State Representative Nathan Manning are both in their second term at the Ohio Statehouse. Typically politics and family don’t mix, but not for the Mannings.

“I was always the one behind the scenes,” Senator Manning said.

After more than thirty years as a teacher she was decided to run for office in 2011. Her son Nathan Manning, a practicing attorney, decided to run three years later.

“Every day is Mother’s day to me,” Gayle Manning said of working alongside her son at the Statehouse.

“I always thought about it at the back of my mind, and seeing my Mom do it, and take on those fears, and do a great job… gave me the courage,” Nathan Manning said.

The pair often work on legislation together and share a goal of job creation for Ohio workers.

“We certainly realize how special this is and unique an experience it is,” Nathan Manning added. “We certainly take advantage and have fun along the way.”

The pair were both inspired to run by Gayle’s late husband Jeff Manning, who was also a lawmaker from 2001-2003. Nathan Manning currently works out of his father’s old office.