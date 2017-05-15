One person dead, another injured following shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Monday morning.

Police responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Ridgeway Avenue just after 1:00 am.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at 1:17 am, and one other person was transported to Grant Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.