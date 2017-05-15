Police investigating death of 9-year-old Ohio boy, caused by illegal drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy caused by contact with illegal drugs.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office ruled that Marcus Lee’s death on December 26 was caused by acute cocaine toxicity. The autopsy was completed on December 28 of last year, and toxicology results more recently came back.

The coroner’s office says there were no injuries on Lee’s body when he was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital – Mahoning Valley.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone will be charged.