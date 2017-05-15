SUNBURY, OH (WCMH) – Police in Sunbury are looking for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Middlefield Bank on Cherry Street in Sunbury.

Sunbury police described the suspect as a light-skinned black male in his 30s. He was wearing a black camouflage hat, a cream sweatshirt and jeans.

Students at nearby Big Walnut schools were kept inside around the time of the robbery as a precaution.

Sunbury police ask anyone who sees any suspicious activity related to the robbery to call 911.