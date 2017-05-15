Police searching for missing 9-year-old from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say 9-year-old Damire Harrison has been missing since Friday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Harrison was last seen at about 8pm, Friday at 1759 E. 26th Avenue.

Harrison is described as a black male, 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with white sleeves and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on Harrison whereabouts can call the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.

