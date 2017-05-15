Pres. Trump: We will ‘take care of’ violent crimes against police

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2017, where he signed a law enforcement proclamation. The president is asking the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is asking the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement.

Trump says in the Oval Office that police officers have “had it with what’s going on” and notes that 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016.

Trump signed a proclamation to mark Peace Officers’ Memorial Week and Police Week. He was speaking Monday to the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Capitol Hill.

Trump told police officers with him in the Oval Office that “some of you have suffered greatly and we’re going to take care of it.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s