Red light camera records close call between motorcycle and SUV

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Florida recently released video showing a close call between a speeding motorcycle and another vehicle at a traffic light.

The video, posted to Facebook by Clearwater police, shows the light turn red. Six seconds later, as another vehicle is about to pull into the intersection, a motorcycle blows through as what police call ‘ridiculous speed.’

The flash of the red light camera went off as the motorcycle went through the intersection.

“Look twice, stop at red lights, the life you save could be your own. Or someone else’s,” Clearwater police said.