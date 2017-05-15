Two shot near northeast Columbus bowling alley

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two people were injured Monday night in a shooting in northeast Columbus.

It happened shortly before 10pm on the 1000 block of Covington Road in Columbus.

Police say one of the victims was found at Capri Lanes. The second was found nearby.

Both were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released suspect information.

