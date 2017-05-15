MASON COUNTY, WA (WCMH) — Investigators have dubbed the suspect the “Sleeper Creeper” because he breaks into homes and takes photographs of women’s feet while they are sleeping.

Deputies have arrested Chase Garner as a suspect in the case.

“He was standing on this chair up here like this and he was touching my feet about right here,” victim Bethany Brown told KIRO. She says it happened to her twice.

As many as six women have reported catching the man taking the pictures.

Deputies say the suspect even stole underwear and firearms in some cases, and they believe there could be more victims.

“We’re hoping to identify the people or the houses in which these photos were taken,” Lt. Travis Adams tells KIRO.

Garner has been arraigned in connection with the cases, but deputies have released photos in the hopes of identifying any more possible victims.