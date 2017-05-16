4-year-old dies after shooting self at childcare provider’s Virginia house

WRIC Staff Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Orange County Police are investigating after a 4-year-old child shoots himself at a home of a Stafford County deputy.

Authorities say that at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Orange Sheriff’s Office received a call that a 4-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself at a home off of Mine Run Road.

When crews arrived at the home, they tried to perform life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“To this point in the investigation, it has been determined that this occurred at a child care provider which also is the residence of a Stafford County Deputy Sheriff, who was not at home at the time of the incident,” the press release said.

The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon, police say.

Investigators of the Orange Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident and no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s