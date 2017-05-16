9-year-old Ohio boy’s cocaine death investigated as homicide

By Published:
(AP Photo)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Ohio boy as a possible homicide after tests showed the cause was acute cocaine toxicity.

Marcus Lee Jr. died on Dec. 26 after being rushed to a hospital by ambulance from his mother’s home in Youngstown.

Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says the boy apparently ingested cocaine, which was found in his stomach. No cocaine was found at the home when police were contacted after the child died.

Marcus’ father and stepmother tell WFMJ-TV that they initially were told his death was likely due to a seizure or other defect.

The station reports that Marcus’ mother now has an attorney and police haven’t spoken more with her.

Prosecutors will decide whether a grand jury should consider possible criminal charges over the boy’s death.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s