Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee: I don’t think death was a suicide

By Published:
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, fiancee of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, testifies in Suffolk Superior Court during his trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston. Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, days after he was acquitted of the double murder. He was still serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. (Josh Reynolds/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says she didn’t initially believe he had died in his prison cell and doesn’t think his death was a suicide.

The first part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Monday on the “Dr. Phil ” show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw she doesn’t think the former New England Patriots tight end’s death April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled. She says he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

She says she thought the news of Hernandez’s death was a “hoax.”

Hernandez’s suicide came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing.

