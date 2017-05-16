Brother of Pike County massacre victim faces tampering with evidence charge

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The brother of one of the Pike County massacre victims has been charged with tampering with evidence and vandalism.

James Manley, 40, of Pike County was charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

According to a statement from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Manley is accused of destroying a GPS device used in the investigation.

“The charges Manley faces are not uncommon when a witness destroys such a device used in a government investigation,” the statement said.

According to court documents, the device was placed on a red pickup truck owned by Manley by court order. On April 28, 2017, less than a week after the device was placed, it stopped transmitting location data.

On May 15, BCI agents went to Manley’s home to give notice of the court order.

According to court documents, Manley’s father opened the door and yelled something to the effect of, “You bastards, that thing’s not on the truck.”

Manley’s father told the agents the device was destroyed, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant was issued for Manley Tuesday.

Manley is the brother of Dana Rhoden, who was found dead along with seven others in Pike County on the morning of April 22 in rural Pike County.

The victims were Kenneth Rhoden, 44; Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden; their three children, 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden; a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden; and Frankie Rhoden’s fiancée, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley

