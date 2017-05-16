Columbus drug dealer sentenced for fatal overdose

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus drug dealer was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs that led to the overdose death of a man.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Paris Leigh Hatton, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of corrupting another with drugs.

On February 10, 2016, prosecutors say Roger Stumbo and Lewis Jemison purchased a mixture of heroin and fentanyl from Hatton. Roger Stumbo gave some of the drugs to his wife, Crystal Stumbo, who then went home and injected herself.

Prosecutors say Crystal Stumbo overdosed and needed to be revived with two doses of Narcan.

Jenison injected himself at a local UDF, according to prosecutors. A short time later, he was found unresponsive near the intersection of Talbert Drive and Noe-Bixby Road.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died on February 11.

