DUI suspect found with lizard stuffed in bra

TAUNTON, MA (WCMH) – A Massachusetts woman suspected in a DUI crash was carrying something unusual in her shirt, according to police.

The Taunton Daily Gazette reported Amy Rebello-McCarthy, 39, of Newton Massachusetts is accused of driving drunk and crashing through several mailboxes.

Police said by the time Rebello-McCarthy’s Mercedes stopped, it had four flat tires, the airbags were deployed and both bumpers were ripped off.

WCVB reported when police arrived, Rebello-McCarthy was laughing and asked officers to call a tow truck.

Police said her blood-alcohol level was just under double the legal limit.

According to police, Rebello-McCarthy had a bearded dragon lizard held in her bra while she was driving.

