General Mills releasing 10,000 boxes of marshmallow only Lucky Charms

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.

During the month of May, specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms will have a code on the inside back panel. Just enter that 14-digit code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you’re one of the 10,000 winners.

“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” says Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

Lucky Charms’ specially-marked boxes for this promotion will be available on store shelves across the U.S. soon, with limited distribution, and will be more widely available in a few weeks. The sweepstakes will run through December 2017.