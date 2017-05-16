Groups aim to make biking to work safer and more convenient

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This is Bike to Work Week, and what better way to fit exercise into your schedule than in your daily commute.

NBC4 rode along with group “Your Move Ohio” Tuesday. The group is encouraging people to look for ways be more active while learning how to stay safe.

Whether biking, walking or taking the city bus, Julie Walcoff, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, said when on the move, always be predictable. “That means ride or walk in a straight line, do not dart in and out of traffic,” she said.

ODOT has a major role in moving traffic and that includes safe ways for pedestrians, bikers and commuters. “Because there are so many more people on bikes and walking, using different modes of transportation, it is really our responsibility, the city and state’s to improve the infrastructure so it is as safe as possible,” Walcoff said.

According to “Your Move Ohio,” Ohio has seen a big increase in the number of people killed and seriously injured walking and biking on our roadways. Part of that is due to a larger number of people choosing to bike and walk.

“We know if we can teach people who are on bikes to travel in the correct lane position, where they are visible and predictable, things run more smoothly not just for them, but also people in cars,” said Catherine Girves. She is the Executive Director of YAY Bikes and also part of the Your Move Ohio organization.

If you commute is too far from home to work, there are three Park & Pedal parking lots near downtown. One is at Dodge Park on Columbus’ near west side. Near the Grange Insurance building on the south side and at Wolfe Park on the east side.

The Ohio Department of Health is also partnering with the group, with other lifesaving activity tips.

“People who take active transportation including busing have an increased physical activity, which reduces our chronic disease rates, heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other obesity-related diseases,” said Ashley Davis, Creating Healthy Communities Program Director.

“Your Move Ohio” will kick off their campaign to encourage folks to build safe activities into their daily lives on Friday morning starting at the Columbus City Hall.