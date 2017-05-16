Man indicted on charges stemming from Mifflin Township murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bradley D. Lubell was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, on murder charges after a shooting in Mifflin Township.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Lubell, 28, and a 16-year-old male, entered a home during a robbery in the 2400 block of Lindale Avenue, May 4, and shot and killed James Bradford Black, 24. Black’s roommate, Erik Steven Taylor, 37, was also wounded in the shooting.

Lubell was indicted on one count of Aggravated Murder, two counts Murder, one count Attempted Murder, one count Felonious Assault, one count Aggravated Burglary, and two counts of Aggravated Robbery, all counts with a firearm specification, for a total of eight counts.

The 16-year-old male along with Lubell has been arrested and charged with delinquency counts of Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

Arraignment for Lubell is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30pm.