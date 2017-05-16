Marion police looking for breaking and entering suspect

By Published:
Paul McKenzie

MARION, OH (WCMH) — Police in Marion are looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for parole violation.

Paul McKenzie, 35 was released from prison on March 27 after serving time in prison for breaking and entering.

McKenzie has a history of theft-related charges going back to 2000.

Police describe McKenzie as a white male standing 6’2” and weighing 180 pounds. He has green eyes.

If you see Paul McKenzie, police ask that you call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or the the TIPS Line at 740-375-8477.

