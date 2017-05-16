Mom who lost 130 pounds bares loose skin to show realities of weight loss

BASTROP, TX (INSIDE EDITION) — Losing weight may not be pretty but this Texas mom is proud of her progress anyway.

Jordaan Kirkham, of Bastrop, lost 130 pounds in a year and has no problem showing off her brand new body — including the loose skin that comes with the transformation.

“This is real. This is what happens when you’re overweight all your life,” Kirkham told InsideEdition.com. “I didn’t move my skin to the side or angle it.”

She posted a photo of her husband picking her up while she was in bikini during a day in the pool. Even though she originally hesitated, nervous about the excess skin rolls that could be spotted in the photo due to her drastic weight loss, she decided to post it anyway.

“I was like, that’s not the point of this picture. The point of this picture is that my husband, he picked me up,” she said. “I haven’t been picked up since I was a baby or a little kid. I’ve been overweight all my life and for my husband to pick me up was just [a victory].”

Kirkham, who used to weigh more than 310 pounds, said she’s always known she was due to lose weight, but her kids and family are her real motivation.

“I want to be around for my kids as long as possible, and do activities with them or go to a baseball game — whatever they want to do,” Kirkham explained. She started with a healthier diet and incorporated at-home workout DVDs into her daily life. After a couple years of a new lifestyle, Kirkham said she now weighs 173 pounds. Despite the extra skin it’s left on her body, she said she’s happier and healthier the way she is now. “If you don’t like it, you don’t have to look,” she said. Watch Inside Edition weekdays at 7 on NBC4.