Nearly 14k without power in Columbus due to equipment failure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Nearly 14,000 customers are without power in the Columbus area following an equipment failure at a distribution station.

According to AEP Ohio, the outage is affecting customers in the Short North, west Columbus and southeast Columbus.

AEP said the company is working to transfer customers to an alternate source. At 5:30pm, AEP Ohio estimated power would be restored within an hour.

SE Columbus Outage Update: Crews are expecting to have power restored to customers within the hour. — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) May 16, 2017

