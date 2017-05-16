One critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man is in ‘extremely critical’ condition after being shot multiple times in the yard of a home in northeast Columbus.

It happened around 6:42pm on the 1700 block of Sugarmaple.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody after being tracked to a car by the CPD helicopter unit. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.