One injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting in north Columbus.

Around 6:42pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Penworth Drive on the report of a shooting. According to Columbus Police, officers found one victim on the 1700 block of Sugar Maple Drive. The victim was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Dispatchers say that officers detained one suspect and are searching for a second suspect. The second suspect is described as a 23-year-old black male, about 5’8” tall, wearing a white t-shirt and cargo shorts.

