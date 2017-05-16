Pickerington police looking for missing 15-year-old

By Published:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Pickerington are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen on May 12.

According to Pickerington Police, Michael Lee Smith left his home on his own on May 12.

Police described him as a 15-year-old African-American male standing 6’1” and weighing 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description was available.

Police believe he may be in the Pickerington area and staying with friends. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Pickerington police at 614-575-6911.

