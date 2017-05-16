Plane with four on board from New York missing in Bahamas

MIAMI, FL (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday in the Bahamas for a small overdue plane with four people from New York aboard, including two children.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the twin-engine MU-2B was east of the island of Eleuthera on Monday when air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the plane. It was en route from Puerto Rico and never made it to its destination of Titusville, along the northeastern coast of Florida.

The people on board the plane were identified as Nathan Ulrich and Jennifer Blumin of New York, along with her 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons.

Their plane was at about 24,000 feet when air traffic control lost contact. “There’s no indication of significant adverse weather at the time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, a Coast Guard spokesman.

Coast Guard aircraft were searching along with Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force about 40 miles east of Eleuthera. A Coast Guard cutter was dispatched to the area and was expected to arrive later Tuesday to assist with the search.

