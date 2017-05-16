Pres. Trump asked former FBI Director to shut down Flynn investigation, report says

By Published:
FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.

Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House says the report is “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.” The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a “decent man,” he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.

Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

