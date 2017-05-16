Proposed changes to firefighter cancer law eliminated from budget bill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio firefighters are breathing a sigh of relief after an amendment that would have changed the rules for cancer coverage was eliminated from a workers comp budget bill.

The firefighter cancer bill just took effect in April, classifying cancer as a workplace related injury for firefighters.

Tuesday morning, a committee voted to eliminate a proposed amendment that would have changed the rules for making a workers comp cancer claim. The amendment centered on firefighters who were found to be improperly wearing safety gear.

The Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters says the amendment would have led to denials for major cancer claims based on minor gear infractions.

Firefighters say they fought to get the cancer bill passed for 30 years and were disappointed to learn some lawmakers were trying to change it after being in effect for less than two months.

The association says no claims have yet been filed under the new law.