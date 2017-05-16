Thieves now using Bluetooth devices at gas pumps to steal your data

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice.

So how do they do it? Thieves are now sneaking high-tech credit card skimmers inside gas pumps with universal keys they buy online.

“They can put in a bluetooth skimming device,” said Corey Schwartz with the Franklin County Auditor’s Office. “They can have their laptop out and be within 300 feet on the other side of the parking lot, and they don’t have to go and retrieve the device.”

Already, 30 of these types of skimmers have been discovered inside gas pumps across Ohio.

So how can you protect yourself? Tonight on NBC4 at 5pm, NBC4’s Ellie Merritt goes out with inspectors from the Franklin County Auditor’s Office to show you exactly what to look for.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s