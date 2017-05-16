Thieves now using Bluetooth devices at gas pumps to steal your data

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice.

So how do they do it? Thieves are now sneaking high-tech credit card skimmers inside gas pumps with universal keys they buy online.

“They can put in a bluetooth skimming device,” said Corey Schwartz with the Franklin County Auditor’s Office. “They can have their laptop out and be within 300 feet on the other side of the parking lot, and they don’t have to go and retrieve the device.”

Already, 30 of these types of skimmers have been discovered inside gas pumps across Ohio.

