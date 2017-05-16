Firefighters battling two-alarm fire at apartment complex in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Emergency crews have been called to an apartment on Vicente Court on a two-alarm fire.

At about 1:15pm, Tuesday, crews were called to the 2300 block of Vicente Court on the report of a fire.

Video from our NBC4 Tower Cam shows heavy smoke from the area of the fire.

PHOTOS: Two-alarm fire in northwest Columbus View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Firefighters remain on scene, and there is no word on any injuries at this time.

Video from Chopper4 shows heavy flames in the apartment complex and a roof that is partially collapsed. Firefighters are battling the flames from multiple angles.

NBC4 reporter Tyler Carter is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.