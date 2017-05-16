Firefighters battling two-alarm fire at apartment complex in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Emergency crews have been called to an apartment on Vicente Court on a two-alarm fire.

At about 1:15pm, Tuesday, crews were called to the 2300 block of Vicente Court on the report of a fire.

Video from our NBC4 Tower Cam shows heavy smoke from the area of the fire.

Firefighters remain on scene, and there is no word on any injuries at this time.

Video from Chopper4 shows heavy flames in the apartment complex and a roof that is partially collapsed. Firefighters are battling the flames from multiple angles.

