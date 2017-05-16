VIDEO: Fans finally meet April the giraffe and baby in person

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA/NBC News) — Last month, millions of people all over the world watched April the giraffe give birth live over the internet to her baby, Tajiri. On Monday, about a thousand people showed up to meet the giraffe family in person.

Animal Adventure Park in New York opened for the season Monday morning.

Those who visited got the very first close-up look at baby Tajiri and his parents, April and Oliver.

According to the park’s owner, people from New Hampshire, Vermont and even from overseas made the trip for the park’s opening.

Animal Adventure Park has been open for five years.