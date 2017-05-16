Woman caught on camera using cloned credit cards, deputies say

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of using cloned credit cards several times over the last two months.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the cards were used at the Kroger in Delaware multiple times.

Images released by the Sheriff’s office were taken on March 23, March 24, March 26 and April 13.

PHOTOS: Cloned credit cards (Delaware County Sheriff's Office) (Delaware County Sheriff's Office) (Delaware County Sheriff's Office) (Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the suspect email dcsointel@co.delaware.oh.us, submit a tip on the Sheriff’s website or call the tip line at 740-833-2830.