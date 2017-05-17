MAGNOLIA, AR (KARK) — Two parents appeared in court Wednesday after their infant child was found seriously injured with nearly 100 rodent bites.

Erica Shryock, 19, and Charles Elliott, 18, were arrested Sunday when the baby was taken to the hospital and was discovered to have about 75-100 bites scattered on its body.

The baby needed to have facial reconstruction surgery due to a one-inch-wide wound down to its skull from the rodent bites. One Arkansas Children’s Hospital physician’s opinion was that the baby was probably in distress for at least hours, and the parents were either incapacitated or absent to not have responded to the baby’s suffering. Police found evidence of a rodent problem as well as blood at the home where Shryock, Elliott, the baby, and another roommate lived.

In court Wednesday, Shryock and Elliott each got a $15,000 bond and it was ordered that they cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 12.

The baby was taken into DHS custody.

The two parents have a total of four children. All of them have been taken into DHS custody.