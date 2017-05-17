Arkansas parents in court after their 15-day-old baby was bitten by rats nearly 100 times

KARK-TV Published:
Erica Shryock, 19, and Charles Elliott, 18

MAGNOLIA, AR (KARK) — Two parents appeared in court Wednesday after their infant child was found seriously injured with nearly 100 rodent bites.

Erica Shryock, 19, and Charles Elliott, 18, were arrested Sunday when the baby was taken to the hospital and was discovered to have about 75-100 bites scattered on its body.

The baby needed to have facial reconstruction surgery due to a one-inch-wide wound down to its skull from the rodent bites. One Arkansas Children’s Hospital physician’s opinion was that the baby was probably in distress for at least hours, and the parents were either incapacitated or absent to not have responded to the baby’s suffering. Police found evidence of a rodent problem as well as blood at the home where Shryock, Elliott, the baby, and another roommate lived.

In court Wednesday, Shryock and Elliott each got a $15,000 bond and it was ordered that they cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 12.

The baby was taken into DHS custody.

The two parents have a total of four children. All of them have been taken into DHS custody.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s