Autopsies show smoke inhalation killed 7 house fire victims

By Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio medical examiner says the two adults and five children found dead after a house fire died from smoke inhalation.

A Summit County medical examiner’s office investigator says the bodies of 35-year-old Dennis Huggins and his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, have been identified. He says the children’s bodies will have to be identified through DNA testing.

The investigator says none of the bodies had injuries unrelated to the fire.

The dead children have been named as 1-year-old Cameron Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins and 14-year-old Jered Boggs.

The seven died along with a family dog in the fire early Monday in Akron. The two-story home was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.

Fire authorities haven’t determined the cause of the blaze.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s