Better Call Jackson takes on fake summer vacation websites

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The changing weather is more than enough to remind all of us, summer vacation season is nearly here.

The goal of a good vacation is relaxation without spending a bundle. The internet is a wonderful tool for bargain seekers, but it does come with it’s pitfalls.

A common ploy is for scammers to post pictures from other sites, trying to lure you into a luxury location at a bargain price. But when you make your deposit, they keep the cash, and you never end up on your dream vacation.

So how can you tell if a website is legitimate? Better Call Jackson gives you the key words you need to keep your online shopping safe, tonight on NBC4 at 6pm.

