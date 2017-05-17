Brother of Pike Co. massacre victim given $80,000 bond

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The brother of one of the Pike County massacre victims was given an $80,000 in court Wednesday after appearing on tampering with evidence and vandalism charges.

James Manley, 40, of Pike County was charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

He is the brother of Dana Rhoden, who was found dead along with seven others in Pike County on the morning of April 22 in rural Pike County.

PIKE COUNTY INVESTIGATION: Leonard Manley on his son's bond, set at $80,000 – "Well I think it's full of [expletive]." pic.twitter.com/A8QL7VQzMI — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) May 17, 2017

PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: James Manley to be held on $80,000 bond for tampering with evidence and vandalism charges. pic.twitter.com/9PVDHOPO4a — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) May 17, 2017