Brother of Pike Co. massacre victim given $80,000 bond

By Published: Updated:
James Manley in court on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 (WCMH photo/Dan Pearlman)

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – The brother of one of the Pike County massacre victims was given an $80,000 in court Wednesday after appearing on tampering with evidence and vandalism charges.

James Manley, 40, of Pike County was charged with one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

READ MORE: Brother of Pike County massacre victim faces tampering with evidence charge 

He is the brother of Dana Rhoden, who was found dead along with seven others in Pike County on the morning of April 22 in rural Pike County.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s