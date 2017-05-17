Chances of strong storms increase Thursday

Columbus (WCMH) – It has been a nice Summer preview the last few days with highs in the upper 80s and some spots our west getting to 90° too!

We are going to see the temperatures go down a bit the next few days, but still remain quite warm, and muggy. We have a cold front out west that is going to slowly moving east/southeast and it will bring with it an increased chance of rain and thunderstorms.

At this point it appears the greatest threat for Severe storms during the day on Thursday will be in the northern part of the state where there is a “slight risk” for severe storms later on Thursday. There is a “marginal risk” further to the south including points north of I-70 in Central Ohio.

The main risks associated with these thunderstorms would be strong gusty winds and large hail as well. This frontal boundary will lazily sag south on Friday and provide us with a somewhat “cooler” day with highs in the middle to upper 70s, still above normal.

This front will stall down south near the Ohio/Kentucky border, which is close enough to keep clouds in and rain chances in the forecast again on Friday. It will be a day with potentially a few morning showers along the front, and then afternoon showers possible in the southern part of the state near the stalled boundary.

Friday night, with the boundary to our south, we should see a dry period, that will extend into the start of the weekend, but then that front will lift back northward and give us a few scattered storms and a warmer, muggier Saturday afternoon in the low to mid 80s.