Chillicothe police arrest 11 people in two-day prostitution sting

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – Police in Chillicothe recently completed a two-day operation targeting human trafficking.

According to Chillicothe police, eleven people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the operation. Ten of those people were charged with soliciting sex for money

Police said cash and a gun were also seized during the investigation.

Police say they are aware and concerned about the relationship between human trafficking and prostitution. They say the operation was aimed at those promoting sex trafficking in the community.

Police arrested the following people:

PHOTOS: Chillicothe prostitution sting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ronald Stephens, 65 Charges: Soliciting, loitering to engage in solicitation John Maxwell, 69 Charges: Soliciting, loitering to engage in solicitation Michael Ginther, 70 Charges: Soliciting, loitering to engage in solicitation Suzanne Hinton Charges: Soliciting, loitering to engage in solicitation Michelle Eidenour, 30 Charge: Obstructing official business

