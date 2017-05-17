Columbus veteran has his first shower in years thanks to local volunteers

Sam Hart in Marine hat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Last week, NBC4 brought you the story of Sam Hart, a Marine who suffered a stroke in 2012 and has been waiting years to take a shower in his own home.

Since then, his wife Tracy quit her job to be Sam’s caretaker and out of the goodness of local volunteers hearts a remodel of the Hart’s home began to make this shower possible.

The Harts’ home is still under construction but the shower portion is finished, and finally, Sam is able to take his first shower

Sam hopes to be walking again soon and Tracy believes all it takes is the right care. She’s trying her best to get Sam around and moving and wants Sam to find the best therapy to make walking possible again.

READ MORE: Volunteers helping local veteran have his first shower in years

