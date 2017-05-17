Cornell working on ice cream flavor named after Joe Biden

ITHACA, New York (WCMH)– Cornell Dairy and the Cornell Convocation Committee are teaming up to give Joe Biden his own ice cream flavor.

The former Vice President, who is speaking at this year’s convocation on May 27, has a well-documented love of the frozen dessert.

According to the Cornell Daily Sun, a student came up with the idea when she heard Biden would be the speaker.

Molly Mandel, who had interned for the Cornell Dairy Processing Plant, then got the project rolling.

They turned to UDairy Creamery at the University of Delaware, where Biden went to school, to figure out that Biden’s favorite flavor is chocolate chip.

From there, they figured out student interest and brainstormed over 100 name ideas. The five final names were: Biden’s Chocolate Bites; Bits n’ Biden; Big Red, White & Biden; Not Your Average Joe’s Chocolate Chip; and Uncle Joe’s Chocolate Chip.

The final name will be decided by a vote.