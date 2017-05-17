SUNBURY, OH (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a woman was found dead by housekeeping staff at a hotel in Sunbury on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Christy Brand of Columbus was found unresponsive at America Best Value Inn & Suites on State Route 37 on May 17 at 12:16pm.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and EMS arrived at the scene.

The DCSO is investigating, and says Brand’s death is considered suspicious.