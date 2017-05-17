East Columbus shooting leaves one person in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side that left one person in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 5:47am, officers were called to 1600 block of Maryland Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on any suspects was released.

