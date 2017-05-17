Emergency crews responding to two-alarm fire in Pickerington

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters and emergency crews are responding to a two-alarm fire off Diley Road in Pickerington.

According to 911 dispatchers, Violet Township firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Lands End Circle on the report of a fire.

Dispatchers say the fire has been upgraded to a two-alarm fire, and multiple crews are on scene.

Video from the scene shows a partial roof collapse at an apartment complex.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

