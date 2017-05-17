Florida defense attorney says client’s genitals caused girlfriend’s death during sex

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — A man is facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, but his lawyer says she died because of the size of his client’s “exceptional prowess,” during oral sex.

According to WTVJ, Richard Patterson, 65, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Francisca Marquinez during sex.

The state argues that Patterson strangled the woman to death, but according to the defense a medical examiner says the woman died from accidental asphyxiation during oral sex.

WPLG reports Patterson’s lawyer wants the jury to see his client’s genitalia to better explain his defense.

Patterson is facing second degree murder charges.

