Hundreds of kids in Franklin County still need foster parents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A growing number of kids are entering foster care in Franklin County. Franklin County Children Services says while the numbers continue to grow they could easily use 200 homes for kids right now, specifically for teenagers and siblings.

“Children that come from abuse and neglect and we need those temporary foster families to come forward and provide the care for the children,” said Franklin County Children Service’s Deborrha Armstrong. Many kids are being impacted by the opioid crisis. “We want to make sure that people understand that just because you’re a teen doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve to have a family.”

Now Armstrong is hoping people will come forward to open their homes and their hearts. “They are our communities children. They are in school with our kids, they are in our neighborhoods they may even go to your church.”

Some basic requirements for becoming a foster parent:

You must be 21 years old

Have enough income to support yourself

And go through training and a home study

You do not have to own your own home.. and you don’t have to be married. For more information or to learn more about the process of becoming a foster parent you can call 614-275-2711.