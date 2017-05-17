Lawmakers expected to pass bill to help people with communications difficulties interact with police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill Wednesday afternoon that could help make interactions between law enforcement and people with communication disabilities much easier.

Ohio lawmakers have introduced House Bill 115, which would allow people with disabilities such as autism or deafness, to put their names on a voluntary registry visible to law enforcement in case of a traffic stop.

Rep. Theresa Gavarone and Scott Wiggam are sponsoring the bill.

READ MORE: Proposed law would help people with communications difficulties interact with police