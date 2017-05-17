Local mom beats the odds to become a breast cancer survivor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Her instincts were right. Pauline Russ had breast cancer.

“I didn’t have the typical symptoms. I didn’t feel a lump,” said Russ who remembers pain and a tingling sensation in her right breast. “I was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma- triple positive…. it just came out of nowhere, because there was no family history, I was young, and I was generally healthy.”

Russ, who was just 34 years old, never saw this coming. And to complicate the diagnosis, she was pregnant after struggling to conceive.

“Starting my second trimester when I was diagnosed, which actually was the perfect timing, because that’s the one time during the pregnancy that you can have the chemotherapy,” said Russ.

Today, she’s a breast cancer survivor, and the proud mother of a 7-year-old boy.

Tonight on NBC4 at 5pm, Ellie Merritt shares this mother’s miraculous fight against cancer, and what it is she says saved her life.

