Memorial service planned for Kirkersville shooting victim Cindy Krantz

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — The memorial service for one of the victims killed in Kirkersville is happening Wednesday evening.

Cindy Krantz’s friends say she is being remembered as an uplifting person who was dedicated to her job as a nurse’s aid at Pine Kirk Care Center.

She leaves behind her husband and five children.

Krantz and nurse Marlina Medrano were killed Friday, along with Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario. Alleged killer Thomas Hartless, who was Medrano’s boyfriend, reportedly shot himself.

Reporter Katie Ferrell is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 11. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.