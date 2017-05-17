Missing woman gave mom two names in case ‘anything happens’

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is looking for a woman, last seen on May 3, who came to the city of Warren seeking help.

Elaine Shumate, from Zanesville, is believed to be in the Warren area because she was looking for treatment for her heroin addiction. She is 24 years old and described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a tattoo across her chest that reads, “Will Hunt.”

On Wednesday, her mother made the drive from Zanesville because she hasn’t heard from her daughter in four days. She said they talk on the phone all the time.

“She would have called me Mother’s Day, I know she would have,” Tonya Alexander said.

Alexander told police that Shumate messaged her on Facebook four days ago, saying if anything happens to her, to remember the names of two people she was with. Those two names weren’t contained in a police report.

“I just wanted her to get out, get out and leave, and I begged her to leave and she said she had left,” Alexander said.

She hasn’t heard from Shumate since and now her whole family is worried about her safety.

“I love her, I want her to come home. We all miss her, want to help her. We’ll be here every step of the way,” Alexander said.

Those with information on Shumate are asked to call the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2521 or Detective Nick Carney at 330-841-2660.